Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 530.6% from the April 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

