Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 630,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 719,419 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $26.93.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 318,163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

