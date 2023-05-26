Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.76 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.71- EPS.

Globant stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.57. 426,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,943. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

