Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 3,900 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 383.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,885. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

