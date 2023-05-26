Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of Red River Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 583 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $26,479.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,470.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,002 shares of company stock worth $45,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

