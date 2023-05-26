Globeflex Capital L P Has $175,000 Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.80. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

