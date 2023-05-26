Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CommScope were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Stock Up 2.2 %

CommScope stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 266,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

