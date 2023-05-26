Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $109,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares in the company, valued at $784,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,062 shares of company stock worth $1,627,233. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,640. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

