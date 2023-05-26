Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $148,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 435,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

