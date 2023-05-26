Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $85,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 795,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 225,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 162,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

