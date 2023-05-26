Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,207. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

