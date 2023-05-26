Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 124,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

