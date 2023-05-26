Golem Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $207.06 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

