Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
