Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE V traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.69. 2,422,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,375. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

