Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DJD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 296,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DJD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $46.56.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

