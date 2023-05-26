Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.30 ($15.54) and last traded at €14.50 ($15.76). Approximately 2,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.20 ($16.52).

Grammer Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.16.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

