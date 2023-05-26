Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as low as C$7.69. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 49,806 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
