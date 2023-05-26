Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as low as C$7.69. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 49,806 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.99 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.92%. Analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 3.5286344 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

