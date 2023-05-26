Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,298 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Certara worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 177,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,735. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.