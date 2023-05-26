Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,970. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.