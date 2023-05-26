Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4,589.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 60,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 58,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.61. 1,343,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $254.60.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

