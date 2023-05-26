Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Dycom Industries worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

