Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 163,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

