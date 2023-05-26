Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.49. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 92,258 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35.

Graphite One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.