Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.