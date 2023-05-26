Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.06

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.06 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 150.70 ($1.87). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,664,630 shares traded.
Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,195.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
