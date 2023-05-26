Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.06

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.06 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 150.70 ($1.87). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,664,630 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,195.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($24,720.15). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

