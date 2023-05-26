Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $332,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,880,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,123,850.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

