Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $650,231.23 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $650,231.23 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,753.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00328357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00563947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00423899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

