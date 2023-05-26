Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.56 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Grin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $665,254.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,741.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00327919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00565347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00423873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

