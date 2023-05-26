Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $279.70

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $279.70, but opened at $272.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $279.95, with a volume of 4,484 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 241,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,588,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,410,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

