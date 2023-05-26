Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 2.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 55,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 104,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

