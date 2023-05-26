Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
GCHEF remained flat at $5.63 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
