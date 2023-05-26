Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

GCHEF remained flat at $5.63 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.