Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.
Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, and oil field drilling.
