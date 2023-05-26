GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Triton International worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.