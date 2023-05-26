GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of STERIS worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $201.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 188.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.