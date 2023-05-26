GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,660 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.30 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

