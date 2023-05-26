GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

CWST stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

