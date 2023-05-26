GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,255 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.89% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.
