GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,255 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.89% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,875 shares of company stock worth $119,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

See Also

