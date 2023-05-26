GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

