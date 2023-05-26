GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,136 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

