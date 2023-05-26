GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 810,994 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,994 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Syneos Health worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 558,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 372,554 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

