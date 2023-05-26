Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,673,636 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 433,968 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.