Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.