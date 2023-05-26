Hancock & Gore Ltd (HNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNGGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 26.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Hancock & Gore news, insider Kevin Eley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($18,666.67). 55.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

