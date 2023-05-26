Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.05

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 187182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,569,000 after buying an additional 165,991 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after buying an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

