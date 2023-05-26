Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.05

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 187182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.
Harmonic Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Featured Stories
