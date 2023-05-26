Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the period.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

