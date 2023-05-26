HC Wainwright Trims Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Target Price to $8.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.