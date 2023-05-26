Head to Head Comparison: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.20%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.89 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.27 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

