Head-To-Head Survey: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Denny’s and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Denny’s
|11.35%
|-69.18%
|6.86%
|Yoshiharu Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Denny’s
|$456.43 million
|1.41
|$74.71 million
|$0.89
|12.93
|Yoshiharu Global
|$8.28 million
|1.04
|-$3.49 million
|N/A
|N/A
Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Denny’s and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Denny’s
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Yoshiharu Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Denny’s currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.
Summary
Denny’s beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Denny’s
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
About Yoshiharu Global
Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.
