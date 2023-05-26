Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.32. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 626,729 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.